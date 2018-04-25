French President Emmanuel Macron gives big speech to Congress filled with subtle shots at Trump after days of flaunting their 'bromance'

news

French President Emmanuel Macron called on the US to reject "isolationism" and "extreme nationalism" as he delivered an address to the US Congress on Wednesday.

The French president urged the US against "closing the door to the world," stating it would not "stop the evolution of the world."

Many interpreted this as subtle shots at President Donald Trump's worldview, despite previous days of flaunting their "bromance" on Macron's visit to the US.

The French leader's apparent bromance with President Donald Trump did not prevent him from subtly attacking Trump's political philosophy.

"We are living in a time of anger and fear," Macron said, adding that "anger only freezes and weakens us." Drawing upon former President Franklin D. Roosevelt's immortal words, Macron said, "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself."

These words could be interpreted as a rebuke of Trump's "America First" agenda, including his desire to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

Macron contended that the present marks a "critical moment for the world" but expressed optimism about the international community's ability to confront the challenges ahead.

"I am convinced that if we decide to open our eyes wider, we will be stronger," he said. "We will overcome the dangers; we will not let the work of extreme nationalism shake a world full of hope for greater prosperity."

"I do not share the fascination for new strong powers, the abandonment of freedom and the illusion of nationalism," he added. "Therefore, distinguished members of the Congress, let us put them aside, write our own history and a future we want."

Defending the global institutions Trump has consistently attacked, Macron called for the US to join France in revitalizing the foundations they built together across the 20th century: "We can build the 21st century world order based on a new breed multilateralism, based on a more effective, accountable and results-oriented multilateralism."

He added, "This requires more than ever the United States involvement as your role was decisive for creating and safeguarding this free world. The United States is the one who invented this multilateralism. You are the one who has to help now to preserve and reinvent it."

Macron went on to contradict Trump's positions on a number of issues. Addressing climate change, the French leader said,"We are killing our planet. Let’s face it: There is no Planet B." Comparatively, Trump has referred to climate change as a "hoax" and has filled his cabinet with individuals who reject the notion it's a product of human activities. Not to mention, Trump withdrew the US from the landmark Paris climate accord. On this subject, Macron said, "I am sure one day the us will come back and rejoining the Paris climate agreement."

France's president also implored the US not to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, an agreement orchestrated by the Obama administration that Trump has frequently referred to as "terrible."

Macron conceded there are valid concerns surrounding the deal, but said France would stick by it regardless of what Trump ultimately decides: "It is true to say this agreement may not address all concerns and every important concerns, this is true, but we should not abandon it without having something substantial and more substantial instead. That's my position."

In the days leading up to his speech on Wednesday, Macron and Trump exhibited a decidedly amicable relationship. The two world leaders were frequently captured smiling together and even held hands at times. Still, despite being dubbed the "Trump whisperer" by some commentators, Macron did not hold back from assaulting Trumpism in his speech whatsoever.

As he wrapped up his address, Macron sounded positive about the future of US-France relations in spite of the disagreements he has with Trump on an array of issues. "Our people cherish the friendship of the American people with as much intensity as ever," Macron said. "Today, the call we hear is the call of history. This is a time of determination and courage. What we cherish is at fate, what we love is in danger, we have no choice but to prevail and together we shall prevail."