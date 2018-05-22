Falana explains why Western countries are more corrupt than African

news

London is the centre of global corruption, Nigeria's Femi Falana says

Nigeria's human rights lawyer and senior advocate, Femi Falana, has advised governments and anti-corruption bodies to stop labelling Africa as a continent of corrupt people because “Western countries are more corrupt than African countries”.

Falana explained that the laissez-fair attitude on the part Western leaders encouraged corrupt leaders from Africa to use stolen wealth from their various countries to establish an individual presence in foreign economies.

The human rights lawyer stated this in a paper titled “Human Rights Issues Surrounding The Non-Return Of Assets To Countries Of Origin” delivered at the 8th Annual Conference of Anti-corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa in Abuja, last week.

Falana noted that “There has been a massive and accelerated transfer of much of the wealth from the developing world into developed economies around the world, much of which was looted from various treasuries across Africa and in the rest of the developing world”.

“Western governments conveniently hid behind the free movement of capital ideology to fold their arms and turn the other way for many years after the end of the Cold War. This laissez-fair attitude on the part Western leaders encouraged corrupt leaders from Africa to use stolen wealth from their various countries to establish an individual presence in their economies; buying shares in major corporations, mansions and other landed properties, yachts, planes, you name it.”

“Mr David Cameron whose family name was listed in the Panama papers had the temerity to label Nigeria as a fantastically corrupt country. The Abacha loot of about $5 billion has been traced to banks in Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States and other western countries. Apart from Switzerland which has reluctantly returned part of the loot no other recipient country has recovered and repatriated a dime to Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria has been appointed the new Chairman of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa, comprising 19 countries.

The Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa in a communique issued at the conference resolved to deepen collaboration on asset tracking and recovery. It expressed concern about the heavy losses that Africa was suffering as a result of illegal transfers of proceeds of corruption and crime.