Everything we know about the victims of the Toronto van attack

At least 10 people were killed and 15 others were injured when a white rental van jumped onto the sidewalk of a busy Toronto intersection, sped down the road, and mowed down multiple victims in his way.

Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old suspect, was arrested and identified by police shortly after the attack. Police said the crash "definitely looked deliberate" but maintained that the motive was unknown.

Here's what we know about the people who were killed and injured in the attack. The list will update as we know more.

Anne Marie D'Amico.

D'Amico was the first victim to be identified in Canadian press. She worked for Invesco, an investment management firm that had offices on Yonge Street, where the white van sped down during the attack.

D'Amico's family told CBC News in a statement:

"She genuinely wanted to care for all those around her even if it meant sacrificing a portion of herself in return for others' happiness. She only had kindness in her.

"Her name has been broadcast around the world, attached to this terrible tragedy. But we want everyone to know that she embodied the definition of altruism."

Two unnamed South Koreans died, and one was injured.

Two South Korean nationals died and one was seriously injured in the attack, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing government officials in Seoul.

The government has contacted the victims' families and have dispatched consular staff to local hospitals and police stations to find out more information about its citizens, Yonhap added.

One unidentified male victim died while witness Diego DeMatos was trying to perform CPR on him.

DeMatos told CNN he tried to perform CPR on a man on the side of the street, but it was too late.

"I parked my car and went over to try to perform CPR on him but then as I am doing it, the guy I was trying to help was dead. He died in our arms," he told CNN's Erin Burnett.

Eight others were killed.

A total of 15 people were injured and taken to hospital.