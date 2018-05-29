Democracy Day: Here's how Nigerians rate Buhari's administration

news

As Nigerians celebrate May 29, 2018 as Democracy Day, a day set aside to mark the return to democracy in Africa's largest economy, the masses believe that the country can be better off.

Nigeria returned to democracy on May 29, 1999, with the election of Olusegun Obasanjo after the reign of Abdulsalam Abubakar, Sani Abacha, Ibrahim Babangida, and others.

Tuesday, May 29, 2018, marked the 3rd year anniversary of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration who cling power through his anti-corruption and change mantra in 2015.

After three years, Nigerians believed despite successes recorded in some areas by the Buhari-led federal government, some grey areas need attention that the government failed to take into cognizant.

In his anniversary broadcast, President Muhammadu Buhari said it is time up for killer herdsmen who have been on a rampage across Nigeria.

In his words: “The unfortunate incidences of kidnappings, herdsmen and farmers clashes in several communities which have led to the high number of fatalities and loss of properties across the country are being addressed and the identified culprits and their sponsors shall be made to face the full wrath of the law”.

But Nigerian Senator, Shehu Sani said though the President Muhammadu Buhari has recorded achievements in fighting corruption but failed in areas of respecting human rights and protecting human lives and respecting principles of separation of powers.

“Democracy Day; The nation under this Govt has recorded achievements in the areas of fighting corruption, self-sufficiency, economy & completion of projects: And has failed in areas of respecting human rights & protecting human lives & respecting principles of separation of powers,” Shehu Sani said in a Twitter post.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa takes a look at what some citizens are saying about the Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

In 2017, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo delivered the democracy day speech while President Muhammadu Buhari was taking a medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

Osinbajo painted the sorry state of the Army under the dreaded terror group, Boko Haram. He said Boko Haram openly challenged the sovereignty and continued existence of the state, killing, maiming, and abducting, causing the displacement of the largest number of our citizens in recent history.

Since 2015, the state of security in the most populous country in Nigeria is a source of concern to citizens, investors and the international community.