Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Davido gives 'assurance' to Gov Dankwambo on youth's PVC

Politics Davido gives 'assurance' to Gov Dankwambo on convincing youths to get PVC

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Davido replied the state governor after he called him out on Twitter seeking his 'assurance' in convincing Nigerian youths to get their PVCs.

Davido gives 'assurance' to Gov Dankwambo on youth's PVC play Davido is the love 'god' (YouTube)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

 

  • Davido has assured the governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo to work with him in influencing youths to get the Permanent Voters Card ahead of the 2019 general elections.

  • Davido had replied the state governor after he called him out on Twitter seeking his 'Assurance' in a recent tweet on Friday, May 5, 2018.

Nigeria's pop star, Davido has given an assurance to the governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo over his request to work with him in influencing youths to get the Permanent Voters Card ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Davido had replied the state governor after he called him out on Twitter seeking his 'Assurance' in a recent tweet on Friday, May 5, 2018.

"Anything to serve my Country and my People Sir," the 25-year-old award winning singer tweeted.

ALSO READ: Gombe Governor asked singer, Davido for help

play Gov Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe State Government)

 

Gombe Governor seeks Davido's help to sensitize youths on getting PVC

The Governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Dankwambo on Friday, May 4, 2018, asked singer, Davido to work with him to get youths to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC).

The Governor made this known via a post on Twitter.

He said “Hello @iam_Davido. My name is Ibrahim Dankwambo, Governor of Gombe state. I’m a huge fan of your amazing work and talent. I’d be glad if you can use your massive influence to work together with me in convincing our young people to go get their #PVC. Do I have your assurance?”

 

Top 3

1 Politics Dennis Rodman says Kim Jong Un ‘didn’t realize who Donald Trump...bullet
2 Politics North Korea reportedly hands Trump another big win by...bullet
3 Politics The top 10 countries that bought Russia's most powerful...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

donald trump phone call malcolm turnbull
Politics Trump slams NBC after it mistakenly reported that his lawyer's phones were wiretapped
null
Politics China is pressuring international airlines to copy its political views
scott pruitt
Politics An EPA staffer reportedly leaked false stories about a cabinet official in order to 'take the heat off' Scott Pruitt
nashville mall shooting
Politics 1 person injured, suspect in custody after Nashville mall shooting, police say