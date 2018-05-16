Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Dangote's manager killed in Ethiopia ahead of Billionaire's visit

Politics Dangote's country manager shot dead in Ethiopia ahead of Billionaire's visit

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Local newspapers reported that Aliko Dangote, the owner of Dangote Cement and the richest man in Africa is expected to arrive in Addis Ababa on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Dangote's country manager shot dead in Ethiopia ahead of Billionaire's visit play Dangote's country manager shot dead in Ethiopia ahead of Billionaire's visit (free press)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The country manager and managing director of Dangote Industries Plc, Ethiopia, Deep Kamra, has been reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen, in Inchini, a local area near the company's cement factory in the Oromia region, Ethiopia.

Local newspapers quoted company sources saying Aliko Dangote, the owner of Dangote Cement and the richest man in Africa is expected to arrive in Addis Ababa on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Kamra and two more Ethiopians, a driver and a secretary, were shot dead in the restive city of Oromia on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, local sources told Addis Standard.

Our community is devastated; Oboo Gallatta (a local name given to Kamra) was like a father to many of us,” a source who preferred to remain anonymous told Ethiopia newspaper.

Security forces are currently pursuing the assailants.

 

Dangote Cement is located in West Shewa Zone of the Oromia regional state, in Ada Berga District, Mugher Town, 85km west of Addis Abeba.

Aliko Dangote had on Thursday, June 4, 2015, launched a $500 million cement plant in Ethiopia with the expectation to initially produce 2.5 million tonnes of cement a year.

Few years after, the company and the country's local administration  - Oromia state’s East Shewa Zone – had argued over taking control of some of the cement making business in the region. The issue almost caused Dangote to shut its operations in Ethiopia in 2017.

The zone administration believed that if the company outsource its pumice, sand and clay mines to youth groups it will ease unemployment and quell unrest in the country.

Top 3

1 Politics President Buhari’s look-alike is a comedian from Anambra Statebullet
2 Politics Iran launched an attack on Israel — and they got badly beaten...bullet
3 Politics How to read the roughly 2,000 pages of documents the Senate...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

A Palestinian demonstrator reacts as others run from tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 15, 2018.
Politics Former Israeli sniper says soldiers crossed a ‘red line’ in Gaza that he 'thought we were never going to cross'
Donald Trump Jr.
Politics The Senate just released roughly 1,800 of pages of interviews about Donald Trump Jr.'s 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer — here are the highlights
These 32 Nigerian companies just got oil lifting contracts
Politics These 32 Nigerian companies just got oil lifting contracts
Nigeria eases company registration Act for start-ups and young entrepreneurs
Politics Nigeria eases company registration Act for start-ups and young entrepreneurs