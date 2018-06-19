news

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote has called on Nigerians to support worthy cause to help ameliorate the pains and sufferings of people affected by unrest in the North-Eastern, Nigeria.

This is coming as the Aliko Dangote Foundation on Monday, June 18, 2018, inaugurated a village (Dangote Village) built for the Internally Displaced Persons in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

In a statement released on Monday, June 18, 2018. The Foundation said the Dangote Village is a self-sufficient set of 200 housing units worth N2 billion, with school, hospital, irrigation farms and poultry farms, among others, to enable the occupants to eke out a livelihood.

The statement added that Dangote also gave each of the beneficiaries N100,000 to start a new life.

Aliko Dangote, speaking during the inauguration, said about N7 billion had been donated by the foundation to support displaced persons affected by the Boko Haram crisis in the North-East.

On his Twitter account, Dangote called on other well-meaning Nigerians to support this worthy cause and help ameliorate the pains and sufferings of people affected by unrest in the North-East.

He said, “It gives me great joy to commission 200 housing units built by Aliko Dangote Foundation for IDPs; each unit specially built to house a family and with the provision of tools by Borno State Govt. to sustain their livelihood, I am positive we are on the right path towards achieving our goal.”

“We have consistently supported state governments in improving lives of IDPs affected by unrest across the North-East and we are committed to sustaining our effort until they are properly re-integrated into the society and are able to resume their normal productive lives.”

Aside from the N100,000 given to each of the IDP beneficiaries, Dangote also pledged that the foundation would take care of teachers’ emolument for five years and share in the burden of the ongoing educational revolution launched by the Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima.

He commended the governor for running the state efficiently and paying workers’ salaries despite the security challenges in the state.

In his words, Governor Shettima said the intervention by the Aliko Dangote Foundation was unprecedented and gargantuan by a single organisation, describing the foundation as the fourth arm of government in the state.

The governor described the Dangote Group as the single largest employer of labour outside the government in Nigeria.

Last month, the Aliko Dangote Foundation flagged off its one-off and unconditional micro-grants programme in Niger State with 25,000 disadvantaged women as beneficiaries bringing the total number of women beneficiaries to 256,500 across seven states of the federation.

During the event, the foundation said it had earmarked N10bn for the empowerment of vulnerable women in the 774 local government areas of the country.