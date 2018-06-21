Pulse.ng logo
Dangote, Oprah Winfrey, Akon join Obama's delegation to Kenya

Obama, Oprah, Dangote and other guests will attend the launch of Sauti Kuu, his half-sister Dr. Auma Obama’s NGO, in K’Ogelo, Kenya.

Dangote to join Oprah Winfrey, Akon as Obama visits Kenya play Aliko Dangote (Courtesy)
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has been scheduled to join the long list of dignitaries expected to accompany ex-President of America, Barack Obama on his planned visit to Kenya.

Kenya’s The Star website reports that Dangote will join Oprah Winfrey, Akon, NBA Africa senior director, Will Mbiakop and Axel Bachmann as part of the delegation accompanying Obama on his Kenya visit on July 16, 2018.

play Oprah and Obama will visit Kenya together. (Hollywood Reporter)

 

The delegation comprises of prominent African and African-American personalities, businessmen, diplomats, lawyers, sportsmen, entertainers and friends of the former President.

Obama's planned visit in Kenya and South Africa

According to the report, Obama, Oprah, Dangote and other guests will attend the launch of Sauti Kuu, his half-sister Dr. Auma Obama’s NGO, in K’Ogelo, Siaya county.

ALSO READ: Barack Obama to visit Kenya for the 4th time next month

After the launch, Dangote, Oprah and other dignitaries will accompany Obama to attend a charity golf tournament in Muthaiga for the new NGO, the Sauti Kuu Foundation.

Well-known businessman and golfer, John Simba has been scheduled to play a round of golf with Obama.

On July 17, 2018, Obama is scheduled to travel to South Africa to deliver the 16th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg as well as attend the 10th anniversary of South Africa-based Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, which is developing leaders to play key roles in Africa.

