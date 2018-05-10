news

Dangote and el-Sisi are the two most powerful Africans in the world according to a recent rating by Forbes.

Dangote, Africa’s richest man, is the only Nigerian on the list and one of the only two Africans who made the list. He has been featured on the list since 2015.

The Nigerian business magnate and chairman of the Dangote Group occupies the 66th position on the list which also has the American Vice President, Mike Pence, on the 67th position.

Dangote ranks 21 spots below the president of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who occupies number 45 on the list.

The 61-year-old Nigerian businessman joined world leaders like Chinese president, Xi Jinping; Vladimir Putin, Russian president and Donald Trump, President of the U.S. on Forbes’ latest 2018 ranking of the World Powerful People.

Abdel el-Sisi first made it to the most powerful people’s list in 2016, two years after he was sworn into office in 2014.

In 2017, Dangote made the list as the only black man apart from the president of the United States, Barack Obama, in the 2016 ranking released in 2017 and was listed at number 71 just above U.S. President, Donald Trump, who was listed at number 72.

Who is Dangote?

Dangote is the Chairman of the Dangote Cement which produces 44 million metric tons annually across the African continent and still plans to expand and increase its output by 33 percent by 2020.

According to Forbes’ rich list, Dangote as at March 2018 had an estimated net worth of $14.1 billion, putting him among the 100 richest people in the world and the richest in Africa, a position he has held for almost a decade.

Dangote reached the peak in 2014 when he came 23rd in the list of the richest people in the world.

Knowing el-Sisi

Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil el-Sisi is the sixth and incumbent President of Egypt, in office since 2014.

A Field Marshal, el-Sisi was born in Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

He joined the military and held a post in Saudi Arabia army before enrolling in the Egyptian Army's Command and Staff College.

In 1992, Sisi trained at the Joint Services Command and Staff College at Watchfield, Oxfordshire, in the United Kingdom, and then in 2006, he trained at the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Sisi served as a mechanized infantry commander and then as director of military intelligence.

After the Egyptian revolution of 2011 and election of Mohamed Morsi as the Egyptian president, Sisi was appointed Minister of Defence by Morsi on 12 August 2012, replacing the Mubarak-era Hussein Tantawi.