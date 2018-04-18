Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Comey shuts down supporters, says he'll 'never' run for president or any elected office

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Despite James Comey's apparent lack of interest in running, supporters online have scoured his writing for clues he may challenge President Donald Trump.

james comey play

james comey

(Associated Press/J. Scott Applewhite)
James Comey has said once again, loudly, clearly, and unequivocally, that he will "never" run for president.

Asked by Savannah Guthrie on "Good Morning America" whether he'd ever consider running for office, the former FBI director said "never."

"That was a very direct answer, very un-Washington like," Guthrie said.

"Yeah, never — I want to say it again so my wife heard it twice," Comey said.

Comey is on a media tour for his new book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership," which details his time working under President Donald Trump, who fired him in May.

Comey discusses ethical leadership at length in the book and attacks Trump on a series of issues.

In October, Comey tweeted a picture of himself leaving Iowa, a state with early primaries frequented by presidential hopefuls. That and the fact that he was wearing running shoes in the picture led to some speculation that he may attempt to enter office at some point.

Watch the clip below:

