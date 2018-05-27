Children's Day: These 3 Nigerian kids inspire Nigeria's Buhari

news

As Nigeria celebrates Children's Day on Sunday, May 27, 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari has reaffirmed his “administration’s commitment to the protection of children.”

President Muhammadu Buhari said Children's Day is a day to reflect on the roles and responsibilities as parents and leaders towards the children, and also assessing how far his administration has fared in promoting the wellbeing of every Nigeria child.

The president stated this in his Children's day message released by the special adviser on media, Femi Adesina.

“One of the cardinal objectives of this administration is the provision of quality education to our children as a fundamental foundation of economic and social development. In this regard, I am pleased to inform you that this administration has recorded measurable success in the home-grown school feeding programme as it has continued to expand.”

“At the last count, over 8.2 million children in 24 states of the Federation are being given free meals daily. This happens in 45,000 schools around the country,” the statement reads.

Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa looks at 3 kids that have inspired President Muhammadu Buhari and have been invited to the Villa.

Maya Jammal

At about three-year-old, Maya Jammal became an internet sensation after a recorded video prayer of her praying for the President’s recovery went viral in 2017.

Maya is the daughter of Mohammed Jammal AKA ‘White Nigerian’, a musician and comedian born in Jos, Plateau state.

Aisha Aliyu Gebi

In 2017, 10-year-old Aisha Aliyu Gebi, penned a personal letter to President Muhammadu Buhari describing herself as his “biggest fan’’. She is the daughter of Hon. Aliyu Ibrahim Gebi, member of the Nigerian parliament.

Nicole Benson

In 2015, Nicole Benson, who was then 9 years old, contributed the sum of Five Thousand, Seven Hundred Naira and Eighty-Five kobo (N5,700.85) to the Buhari/Osinbajo campaign team. The money was all saved up from her lunch and pocket allowance.

There are also millions of such children nationwide but the donation of Nicole caught the attention of the presidential candidate and the media.

While meeting the three young admirers in Aso Rock in 2017, President Buhari attributed his victory at the polls to the contributions of good-hearted Nigerians, like young Nicole, who is from Lagos State, and showed her support by sending her personal savings.

“Nicole, I congratulate you, and myself for being here today. Your contribution made a great impact. As you can see, I am here in the Presidential Villa. Thank you,’’ the president had said.

President Buhari used the occasion to charged Nigeria security agencies to redouble their efforts in protecting children from danger and violence in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Child Rights Acts, 2003.