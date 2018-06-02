CBN Deputy Governor quits office to contest for state governor

news

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s Deputy Governor in charge of Operations, Adebayo Adelabu will quit his office to run for the Oyo state gubernatorial election.

Adelabu will officially cease to be a member of the staff of Nigeria’s apex bank from Friday, July 15, 2018.

After putting in his resignation letter, Adelabu’s disengagement from office was formally accepted by President Muhammadu Buhari last week, May 24, 2018.

In a statement by CBN’s communication director, Isaac Okoroafor, President Buhari thanked Adelabu for his services to the country and wished him the best in his future ambitions.

“While appreciating your services in the Central Bank of Nigeria since 9th April 2014, I wish you the very best in your future, ambitions and continued commitment to public service in our country and specifically, as you seek to play a more active role in politics, in your home State,” Buhari’s letter to Adelabu stated.

Adelabu formally assumed duty as Deputy Governor at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on April 9, 2014 and served as Deputy Governor in charge of Financial System Stability (FSS), Deputy Governor in charge of Corporate Services (CS), and Deputy Governor in charge of Operations (Ops), before his disengagement to pursue a career in politics.