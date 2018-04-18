Buhari’s friend launches campaign against his re-election bid

news

Chief Oluyemisi Falae, a Nigerian politician, and friend of President Muhammadu Buhari has launched a campaign against his re-election bid ahead of 2019.

Falae said though President Buhari is his friend, he hasn’t been able to live up to expectation in the last three years.

Chief Oluyemisi Falae, a Nigerian politician, and friend of President Muhammadu Buhari has launched a campaign against his re-election bid ahead of 2019.

In a conversation with the media in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, Falae said though President Buhari is his friend, he hasn’t been able to live up to expectation in the last three years.

“President Buhari is my friend if you can recall that I raised his hand in Adamasingba stadium in Ibadan asking people to vote for him because we thought he would restructure Nigeria,” Falae said.

Continuing, the national chairman of the Social Democratic Party said: “The federal government knows and I know that they have not done well, the primary responsibility of a government is to protect the lives of its citizens but this government is not doing so. People are slaughtered and killed every day and any government that cannot stop that has failed.”

The former Finance Minister under the Military rule led by General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida said his friend, Buhari, has not done well, hence, he’s hoping that the President will quit the race being an honest man.

“But, the truth of the matter is that he has not done well and I am hoping that, as a very honest person and right thinking person, he would look at things and do himself and do us a favour and say that, in the light of what had happened and looking at his state of health, he is not contesting. That is what I am expecting from him but he has not done so,” Falae said.