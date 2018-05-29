Buhari just can’t forget ex-minister, Orubebe and here's proof

news

Muhammadu Buhari seems not to be in a hurry to forget the actions of Elder Peter Godsday Orubebe at the 2015 Presidential election.

The jibe drew laughter and hailings from the President’s aides and other dignitaries present on the occasion.

President Buhari had taken a swipe at Orubebe at the Democracy Day lecture, which held in Abuja on Monday, May 28, 2018, saying the organisers failed to invite the South-South politician to the day.

“Here, I must digress to raise an observation about the programme organisers because I did not see Mr. Orubebe who ought to have come and listen to Prof. Jega deliver his lecture. This is a major observation,” the President dropped.

In the video (as seen below in a tweet), the President in his character decided to throw a comic relief into the event, which heralded Nigeria’s celebration of its 18th Democracy Day celebrations.

Obviously yet to get over the drama displayed by Orubebe at the collating and counting center, President Buhari had to throw shades at the South-South politician.

Orubebe was appointed Nigerian Minister of Niger Delta on 6 April 2010 when Acting President Goodluck Jonathan announced his new cabinet.

During the counting of the votes from the Presidential elections, Orubebe came forth and disrupted the collation of the results for the presidential election claiming the former chairman of INEC, Prof Attahairu Jega was tribalistic, selective and partial.