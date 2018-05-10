Buhari is not on the list of the world’s most powerful people

news

President Buhari's name has been omitted from the list of the world’s most powerful people published by Forbes.

The list also has 71-year-old U.S. president, Donald Trump ranked as the third most powerful person in the world.

The omission of the president of the most populous Black nation on earth country has sparked conversations about his popularity and influence on world politics.

Trump was ranked below Chinese President, Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, who occupy the first and second position respectively.

Buhari was missing on the list which has a total of 30 world leaders and 45 business magnates.

Though Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who was ranked 45th most powerful, made it on the list, he stands as the only African President on the list.

President Buhari has not made any landmark impact on world politics since his election into office in 2015, despite riding on campaign promises that helped him overthrow the incumbent president at the time, Goodluck Jonathan.

40-year-old French President, Emmanuel Macron, who was sworn into office after winning election in 2017, has been able to make his presence felt in the world’s politics, hence earning himself position 12 on the list.

Aside the graft war that President Buhari uses as the vanguard for the face of his administration, his visits to world leaders that include US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister, Theresa May and German Chancellor, Angela Merkel has not helped bolster his position in world politics.