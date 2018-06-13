Pulse.ng logo
Atiku to collaborate with Saudi German hospital for healthcare

Politics Nigeria’s ex-vice president wants to improve healthcare in collaboration with a Saudi Arabian hospital

  • Published:

Atiku has initiated plans to collaborate with Saudi German Hospital based in Saudi Arabia to deliver good and better healthcare to Nigerians.

Atiku has initiated plans to collaborate with Saudi German Hospital based in Saudi Arabia to deliver good and better healthcare to Nigerians.

  • Atiku had a meeting with Engr. Sobhi Batterjee, Chairman, and President, Saudi German Hospitals Group over a possible collaboration to deliver better healthcare.

  • Atiku said the collaboration he discussed with Batterjee will enhance the quality of healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has hinted plans to improve healthcare delivery in Nigeria by collaborating with Saudi German Hospital in Saudi Arabia.

Atiku had a meeting with Engr. Sobhi Batterjee, Chairman, and President, Saudi German Hospitals Group a few days after he arrived in Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

Speaking on the meeting, Atiku said the collaboration he discussed with Batterjee will enhance the quality of healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

I had a fruitful discussion today in Makkah with Sobhi Batterjee, Chairman of Saudi German Hospital. Our collaboration will enhance the quality of healthcare delivery in Nigeria and create more job opportunities for the people,” Atiku said.

Atiku is worried over killings of Catholic Church’s parishioners play Atiku Abubakar (AFP)

 

ALSO READ: Atiku says Boko Haram's recent attack is 'mind-numbing'

The former number two citizen had consistently queried the activities of President Muhammadu Buhari led administration with claims that he has better and more rewarding plans for the citizenry.

Atiku was one of the moneybags and Nigerian politicians that supported the candidacy of the incumbent President while he romanced the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, before defecting over what he termed neglect by the party.

With Atiku aiming to get the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2019 presidential election, he has been propagating his abilities in bettering the lots of the Nigerian populace.

A few weeks back, Atiku expressed worry over the protest by the Catholic Church over the killings of its parishioners across the country.

