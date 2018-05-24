Atiku is worried over killings of Catholic Church’s parishioners

news

Atiku has expressed worry the killings of its parishioners across the country.

The ex-Vice President expressed worry after the recent protest by the Catholic Church over the killings of the church's parishioners across the country.

Atiku Abubakar has expressed worry over the recent protest by the Catholic Church over the killings of its parishioners across the country.

With Atiku aiming to get the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2019 presidential election, the former vice president said on Wednesday that he is worried about the killings.

"It gets worrisome when the Catholic Church has to take to the street to protest the killing of its parishioners," the presidential aspirant said.

He added that the Nigerian government led by President Muhammadu Buhari must stem the killings.

The politician further stated that his heart goes out to the family of the slain parishioners as well as the Catholic church.

ALSO READ: Atiku says Boko Haram's recent attack is 'mind-numbing'

Atiku has been a long-term advocate of peace, telling the Nigerian government to find a lasting solution to the incessant killings and violence ravaging populace in press statements and via his Twitter account handle.

Violence in different parts of the country is a hot topic amid campaigns and preparations for the 2019 presidential and general elections.