Abike Dabiri will be voting for President Buhari on Feb 14

Abike Dabiri has expressed her support for the Nigeria president's re-election bid ahead of the 2019 presidential elections.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa has expressed her support for the Nigeria president's re-election bid ahead of the 2019 presidential elections.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Relations & Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa will be voting her boss on February 14, 2019.

The three term member of the Nigerian House of Representatives has expressed her support for the Nigeria president's re-election bid ahead of the 2019 presidential elections.

Dabiri-Erewa made this known on Twitter on Monday, April 23, 2018 while replying to a question by one of her followers on the social media platform.

The ex-journalist turned politician joins a growing list of politicians that have endorsed the re-election bid of President Buhari, which has Rotimi Amaechi as the Director General of the campaign and Festus Keyamo as spokesperson of the campaign.

Dabiri-Erewa also declared her intention of not running for a seat at the House of Representatives as inquired by another follower on Twitter.

The former TV host noted that she willingly decided not to run for the seat at the lawmaking chambers after she had served three terms.

 

