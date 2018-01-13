A Nigerian head of American basketball club said this about Trump

news

Masai Ujiri, the president of NBA club Toronto Raptors has expressed dissatisfaction with a comment credited to US President, Donald Trump, in which he described Africa and Haiti as "shit hole" countries.

Ujiri said 'This cannot be the message that we accept' from a world leader.

Masai further told ESPN reporter, Adrian Wojnarowski, that he had travelled to many countries before becoming Toronto Raptors’ president but would not forget Nigeria where he started his journey.

Ujuiri started his life as a young boy in Zaria, a metropolitan city in Northern Nigeria.

“I don’t think it’s fair, and I don’t think it’s what inspiring leadership can be. What sense of hope are we giving people if you are calling where they live — and where they’re from — a shithole? […],” Masai said.

“I don’t know that just because someone lives in a hut, that doesn’t mean that isn’t a good person, that that person can’t do better, that person isn’t capable of being great. And just because it’s a hut — whatever that means — doesn’t mean it’s not a home. God doesn’t put anyone someplace permanently. I am a living testimony to that. If I grew up in a shithole, I am proud of my shithole.”

President Donald Trump was reported to have made disparaging remarks about immigrants from Africa, El Salvador and Haiti. “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?”, Mr Trump asked during a meeting in the Oval Office.

Many personalities of African descent and some countries in the region have expressed dissatisfaction with the remark .

On Friday,the government of Botswana officially wrote the White Office requesting for clarifications on this comment.