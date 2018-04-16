A new era of diplomatic relations with North Korea is on the horizon — here's what's happened so far

news

Following North Korea's overtures of reconciliation beginning in January, the regime has made several diplomatic moves to indicate it is willing to resume talks between the US and neighboring South Korea.

After sending a delegation of athletes and members of the ruling family to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, North Korea has made significant strides in thawing relations — though some political observers remain skeptical of the regime's motives.

Here are the latest developments between the US, South Korea, and North Korea:

During her trip to South Korea, Kim Yo Jong — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister — delivered a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The letter indicated a willingness to foster better relations between the Koreas. There was also an invitation to visit Pyongyang, North Korea's capital.

Kim Yo Jong's trip to South Korea marked the first time since the Korean War that a ruling family member of the North Korean regime visited the country.

North Korea then sent Kim Yong Chol, the country's vice chairman of the ruling Worker's Party Central Committee and the country's former intelligence chief, to South Korea for the Closing Ceremony at the Winter Olympics. Following Yo Jong's lead, Yong Chol also delivered a bombshell announcement: that North Korea was willing to hold diplomatic talks with the US.

Source: Yonhap News

Meanwhile, the US imposed additional punitive measures against North Korea. The new restrictions were lauded as the "largest package of new sanctions" on the regime, which included targeting ships suspected of carrying banned weapons components to or from North Korea.

Source: Reuters

Despite his heated rhetoric in public statements, US President Donald Trump has also teased the possibility of conducting talks with North Korea.

Source: The Associated Press

Meanwhile, the US State Department stressed that it would only entertain discussions with North Korea only if the regime commits to denuclearization.

Source: US State Department

But the State Department experienced personnel shortages for key positions. The Trump administration decided not to nominate as ambassador to South Korea Victor Cha, a leading expert on the Korean Peninsula. The position has remained unfilled for over a year.

Following his canceled nomination, Dr. Cha joined the MSNBC team as a Korean affairs analyst.

Joseph Yun, the point man on US-North Korean relations in the State Department, also resigned due to personal reasons.

After the Winter Olympics, South Korea sent an envoy of senior security officials to North Korea. The discussions appeared to bear fruit, as North Korea made several remarks indicating its willingness to soften its rhetoric.

South Korean officials said that North Korea expressed its "will" to denuclearize if its national security was guaranteed, and that it would halt its nuclear and missile tests during bilateral talks.

Source: NK News

The two Koreas have also made plans to re-establish a hotline, and a landmark meeting between Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong Un is set to take place in April — the first meeting between leaders of the two countries in 11 years.

Despite the apparent progress on the Korean Peninsula, a South Korean government official said it was not possible to postpone its annual joint military drills with the US in April — an activity that frequently bristles the North.

In response to the most recent developments, Trump said that he believes North Korea is "sincere," but noted that "they are sincere also because the sanctions."

The US also upped the ante against the North on Tuesday, March 6, announcing a new set of sanctions after the State Department determined North Korea used the chemical agent VX to assassinate Kim Jong Nam — Kim Jong Un's half-brother — in 2017.

Source: Reuters

The South Korean envoy traveled to the US, where they briefed their counterparts on their discussions with North Korea.

In a groundbreaking announcement, South Korean National Security adviser Chung Eui-yong said that Kim Jong Un invited Trump for a meeting and that Trump had accepted. The meeting will be held "by May," according to Chung.

President Moon praised the outcome of the invitation and called the recent developments a "historic milestone which will contribute to achieving peace on the peninsula in the future."

Source: Twitter

On March 22, Trump announced that national security adviser H.R. McMaster was stepping down. Trump nominated former US ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton as his replacement.

Bolton's hawkish statements on North Korea have been viewed as troubling for many foreign policy experts.

On March 27, China announced that Kim made a trip to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The trip marked the first meeting between the two leaders, and the first time Kim met a world leader since he assumed power in 2011.

On April 1, a 160-member art troupe from South Korea performed at Pyongyang for the first time since 2005.

Kim Jong Un and his wife also made a surprise appearance at the concert that included K-pop stars.

On April 15, South Korea unveiled promotional materials for the upcoming summits, including a website and the slogan: "Peace, a new start."