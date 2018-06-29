A comedian reportedly prank called Trump, and Jared Kushner patched him through

news

Comedian John Melendez, who hosts "The Stuttering John" podcast, prank called President Donald Trump and got a call back from him on Air Force One.

When he finally got Trump on the line after interacting with several White House operators, in a call that can be listened to on Melendez's website, he asked the president questions about immigration and Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's plan to retire.

Melendez said this is a sign of how easy it is to "infiltrate" the Trump administration.

The call reportedly took place Wednesday evening as Trump flew back from a rally in North Dakota. Melendez apparently got through by pretending to be Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, apparently called Melendez back and got the president on the phone for the comedian.

He also took to Twitter to chastise major media outlets for "not picking up on the fact that I totally duped" Trump.

"I find it astounding that the news media's not picking up the fact that I totally duped the President & got in touch within in less than 2 hours while he was on Air Force One," Melendez tweeted. "Shame on, NBC/, CNN & Huffington Post. I gave them a news story on their laps."

This raises concerns about how the White House handles security and how easy it apparently is to gain access to the president, who has already been criticized for his use of a private cell phone.

Listen to the full episode below, the call with Trump occurs shortly after the hour mark.