9 takeaways from Abubakar Atiku's Chatham House speech

news

Nigeria's former vice president, Abubakar Atiku, says there is need to challenge the country's leadership to create wealth in every layer of government and make it work.

Atiku, Nigeria's former vice president and presidential hopeful stated this while speaking at the Chatham House on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, monitored live by Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa.

He spoke on the importance of strengthening states’ economic management system at London’s Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House).

Atiku, who used the opportunity to harp on some of his economic programmes and policies as a presidential candidate said his government will streamline the operations of the Sovereign Wealth Fund, the Excess Crude Account and the Stabilisation Account which is currently embedded in the Revenue Allocation Formula for more effective stabilisation outcome.

“I will extend railways to connect workers to jobs, suppliers to buyers, students to universities, and parents to their children in every major city in every state,” the presidential aspirant told the audience.

Here are 9 takeaways from the former president's speech at Chatham House:

1. Nigeria's Federal Government will need to have intervention programmes for those states that rank low on the Human Development Index

2. Subnational economies must be assisted in reforming their economic management systems and improving taxpayer compliance

3. He stressed the need for diversification as an economic plan – to envision a Nigeria not dependent on hydrocarbons

4. Nigerian economy remains fragile and vulnerable to the vagaries of the global economy

5. Oil revenue should finance infrastructure development; internally generated revenue should fund recurrent expenditure - a proposal Atiku said he rejected in the past.

6. He said we need a Nigeria that challenges our leadership to create wealth in every layer of government and make it work for our citizens. 'Propaganda is a poor substitute for a proper agenda!'

7. Atiku also preached restructuring – he said restructuring Nigeria’s economy and polity is a necessity, not an option. It will foster a spirit of freedom in a diverse nation and nurture strong and democratic government.

8. He said Nigerian states are poor not because they are not receiving a fair share of oil money but because they are not receiving a fair shot at true federalism. Only restructuring can correct that.

9. He discussed the introduction of Matching Grants to be taken from the revenue accruable to the Federal Government for the purpose of matching IGR of each state in order to encourage states to become self-reliant.

Atiku Abubakar earlier participated at the Invest Africa and British Council for Africa 'Annual Debate' where he spoke alongside Dr Liam Fox, International Trade Secretary, UK Government, on the subject of "Building new trade partnerships in Africa"