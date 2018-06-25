7 things you need to know in markets this week

news

Here are the few things to know in the Nigeria finance, politics and tech corridor this week.

Nigeria: Macro Economic indicators as at June 25, 2018

Debt Stock: $74.28 billion (N22.71 trillion) as at March 31, 2018.

Inflation: 11.61% (May 2018)

MPR - lending rate: 14%

NSE Market Cap: N13.71 trillion

Brent Crude Oil Price: US$74.07 per barrel

Forex: N361.05 per dollar

Finance

The Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) is coming to an end, June 30, 2018. Nigerian government to begin a massive clampdown on tax defaulters that fail to take advantage of the twelve months’ tax amnesty window.

Barclays Africa to start trading on Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as a broker in July and it is exploring opportunities in three other African countries.

Tech

Telecommunication operators to start rollover for unused and unfinished data tomorrow, June 26, 2018, as directed by the regulatory authority.

Bitcoin trades at $6,150.19 on Monday, June 25, 2018, according to CoinDesk, Bitcoin Price Index (BPI) figures. The cryptocurrency had dropped about 70% of its value from the all-time high of $19,783.21 in December 2017.

Sports

Nigeria's Super Eagles will play Argentina on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in their last Group D match at the on-going 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

Politics

Nigeria's ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) has elected new leadership ahead of 2019 general election. President Muhammadu Buhari will be re-contesting on the party's ticket for another 4 years.

The new chairman of the party is Adams Oshiomhole, a former Labour leader and ex-governor of Edo state.

Entertainment industry

Nigerian entertainment industry is currently mourning with the Ace singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D'banj over the loss of his only son. The toddler reportedly drowned in a pool at the singer's residence in Lagos.

