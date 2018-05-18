6 times Atiku showed loyalty to Arsenal FC

news

Abubakar Atiku is loyal to a cause. And for once, we can be sure he’s loyal to English football club, Arsenal FC.

However, the loyalty extended by the Turaki of Adamawa State to the Arsenal football club is currently unmatched by any other politician.

Atiku has been bashed by political gladiators and analysts for being not being loyal to a particular political party but his ambition.

Atiku, who is currently eyeing the position of the President of Nigeria after losing at the APC primaries to President Muhammadu Buhari, dumped the ruling party for the PDP - a party he once criticized and dump for the APC.

However, the loyalty extended by the Turaki of Adamawa State to the Arsenal football club is currently unmatched by any other politician. He is known to be loyal to the football club so much that when many denounced their support for the club over its not too spectacular performances and signings, Atiku has remained loyal.

Here are the 6 times of Atiku’s loyalty to Arsenal FC in the last six years.

In 2013, his pride was restored

In 2014, he got tickets to watch Arsenal play Fulham

In 2015, Atiku learned to keep up the hard even when at the top

In 2016, the ex-VP was happy with Arsenal’s rival lost

In 2017, he praised Arsenal’s forward, Iwobi for making Nigeria proud

In 2018, Atiku showered accolades on outgoing Arsenal coach, Arsene Wenger.