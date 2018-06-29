6 quick facts about late ex-VP of Ghana, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur

Not many know so much about late ex-vice president Kwesi Amissah-Arthur because he kept a private life till his death, so here you have 6 quick facts about him.
However, here are some of the activities that have seen the man described by many as one of Ghana's successful economists and politician.
Former vice president of Ghana, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has died at the age of 67 in Ghana.
Amissah-Arthur reportedly collapsed while exercising at the Ghana Air Force Gym and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was confirmed dead.
