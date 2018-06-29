6 quick facts about late ex-VP of Ghana, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur

news

H.E. Kwesi Amissah-Arthur served as Vice President but faced a lot of criticism for making his life very private .

However, here are some of the activities that have seen the man described by many as one of Ghana's successful economists and politician.

Former vice president of Ghana, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has died at the age of 67 in Ghana.

Amissah-Arthur reportedly collapsed while exercising at the Ghana Air Force Gym and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Here are seven quick facts you don’t know about the late Kwesi Amissah-Arthur:

The late Amissah-Arthur never joked with his health and was always looking out for his well-being.

Amissah-Arthur was a research assistant at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research between 1974 and 1975. After which he joined the Economics Department as a teaching assistant from 1977 to 1978, going on to become an assistant lecturer in 1979.