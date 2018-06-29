Pulse.ng logo
6 quick facts about late ex-VP of Ghana, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur

  • Published:

Not many know so much about late ex-vice president Kwesi Amissah-Arthur because he kept a private life till his death, so here you have 6 quick facts about him.

(Twitter)
  • H.E. Kwesi Amissah-Arthur served as Vice President but faced a lot of criticism for making his life very private.

  • However, here are some of the activities that have seen the man described by many as one of Ghana's successful economists and politician.

Former vice president of Ghana, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has died at the age of 67 in Ghana.

Amissah-Arthur reportedly collapsed while exercising at the Ghana Air Force Gym and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Here are seven quick facts you don’t know about the late Kwesi Amissah-Arthur:

ALSO READ: How the late Kwesi Amissah-Arthur left Bank of Ghana to become the country’s 5th vice president

  • The late Amissah-Arthur never joked with his health and was always looking out for his well-being.

  • Amissah-Arthur was a research assistant at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research between 1974 and 1975. After which he joined the Economics Department as a teaching assistant from 1977 to 1978, going on to become an assistant lecturer in 1979.

play Late HE Kwesi Amissah-Arthur (Twitter)

  • Late Amissah-Arthur lectured at the Department of Economics at the University of Ghana between 1980 and 1988 and at the Department of Economics, Anambra State College of Education, Awka, Anambra State, Nigeria between August 1981 and July 1983.

  • Amissah-Arthur was one of the few Ghanaians that worked as a consultant for the World Bank in The Gambia and also served as a consultant for the Netherlands' government education project in Ghana.

  • The late Ghanaian vice president was the fifth in Ghana’s fourth republic.

  • Late Amissah-Arthur had headed Ghana’s finance and economic planning ministries at different times.

