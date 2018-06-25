15 African countries with high number of deportees from U.S.

news

According to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the total number of deportations recorded a drop from 240,255 in 2016 to 226,119 in 2017.

Illegal residency in the United States of America which is as a result of abuse of the terms of visas and engaging in illegal employment were frowned at and culprits were deported to their home countries.

A large number of Africans with various immigration offences are regularly deported from the United States of America to their home countries.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, ICE, had more to deal upon President Donald Trump’s assumption of office in January 2017.

Others, according to the ICE, are deported for various degrees of crime ranging from rape to terrorism, larceny, and drug trafficking amongst others.

President Trump’s clear stance to deport all undocumented immigrants have seen more Africans deported to their various countries.

Here are 15 African countries with a high number of deportees from the U.S. according to a data provided by the ICE.

Morocco