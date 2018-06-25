15 African countries with high number of deportees from U.S.

Pulse.ng logo
Here are 15 African countries with a high number of deportees from the U.S. according to a data provided by the ICE.

A large number of Africans with various immigration offences are regularly deported from the United States of America to their home countries.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, ICE, had more to deal upon President Donald Trump’s assumption of office in January 2017.

Illegal residency in the United States of America which is as a result of abuse of the terms of visas and engaging in illegal employment were frowned at and culprits were deported to their home countries.

Others, according to the ICE, are deported for various degrees of crime ranging from rape to terrorism, larceny, and drug trafficking amongst others.

President Trump’s clear stance to deport all undocumented immigrants have seen more Africans deported to their various countries.

According to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the total number of deportations recorded a drop from 240,255 in 2016 to 226,119 in 2017.

Here are 15 African countries with a high number of deportees from the U.S. according to a data provided by the ICE.

play An ICE officer with an immigrant (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

Morocco

Region: North Africa

In 2016: 22 Moroccans were deported.

In 2017:  67 Moroccans were deported.

Egypt

Region: North Africa

In 2016: 44 Egyptians were deported.

In 2017:  57 Egyptians were deported.

Algeria

Region: North Africa

In 2016: 12 citizens were deported.

In 2017:  28 citizens were deported.

Nigeria

Region: West Africa

In 2016: 242 citizens were deported.

In 2017:  312 citizens were deported.

Ghana

Region: West Africa

In 2016: 94 citizens were deported.

In 2017:  305 citizens were deported.

Senegal

Region: West Africa

In 2016: 21 citizens were deported.

In 2017:  197 citizens were deported.

play Ghanaian deportees from U.S. (African News)
 

Guinea

Region: West Africa

In 2016: 16 citizens were deported.

In 2017:  88 citizens were deported.

Liberia

Region: West Africa

In 2016: 27 citizens were deported.

In 2017:  107 citizens were deported.

Burkina Faso

Region: West Africa

In 2016: 8 citizens were deported.

In 2017:  13 citizens were deported.

The Gambia

Region: West Africa

In 2016: 2 citizens were deported.

In 2017:  56 citizens were deported.

Kenya

Region: East Africa

In 2016: 63 citizens were deported.

In 2017:  103 citizens were deported.

Somalia

Region: East Africa

In 2016: 198 citizens were deported.

In 2017:  521 citizens were deported.

Ethiopia

Region: East Africa

In 2016: 37 citizens were deported.

In 2017:  46 citizens were deported.

Cameroon

Region: Central Africa

In 2016: 29 citizens were deported.

In 2017:  58 citizens were deported.

South Africa

Region: South Africa

In 2016: 18 citizens were deported.

In 2017:  23 citizens were deported.

