10 things you need to know in markets this week and the 2018 budget

Here are the few things to know in the Nigeria finance, politics and tech corridor this week.

Businesses and economic activities resume after the celebration of Eid el Fitr nationwide.

Politics

1. Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari to sign 2018 budget into law this week

2. The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to approve the Renminbi (Yuan) disbursements to its members.

3. The Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) is coming to an end, June 30, 2018.

Finance

4. Trading activities resume on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, after Sallah holiday. The market closed last week on the positive trajectory, as the NSE All-Share Index and market capitalisation appreciated by 0.67 per cent to close the week at 38,928.02 and N14.102 trillion respectively.

5. Appeal court reserved ruling on key applications in Innoson Vs GTbank

6. Barclays Africa to start trading on Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as a broker in July and is exploring opportunities in three other African countries

Tech

7. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has slashed call termination rates between the operators by 20%.

The new Mobile Termination Rate (MTR) takes effect from July 1, 2018, according to a document posted on the regulator’s website.

8. Data rollover commences next Tuesday, June 26, 2018, by telecom operators in Nigeria

Sports

9. Nigeria's Super Eagles will play Iceland on Friday, June 22, 2018

Global

10. Africa Trade and Investment Global Summit 2018, kicks off on Sunday, June 24-26, at the World Trade Center - Ronald Reagan Building, Washington D.C. Nigeria's former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, Minister of trade and investment, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy Senate President of Nigeria among others will be speaking.