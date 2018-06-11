Pulse.ng logo
10 things you need to know in markets and Buhari's trip to Morocco

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) will release official inflation figure for May, Buhari is in Morocco, 2018 budget is still receiving executive attention and the Super Eagles will play Croatia on Saturday at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Here are the few things to know in the Nigeria finance, politics and tech corridor this week.

Finance

1. National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to release the inflation rate for the month of May on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 based on the data release calendar on the website of the NBS.

Nigeria's inflation rate declines to lowest in 2 years play

Nigerian market

 

2. Toyin Sanni, Group CEO United Capital has announced her intention to step down in a few weeks time.

Politics

3. Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari is in Morocco on an official visit. Buhari and the King Mohammed VI of Morocco are expected to discuss the Atlantic project, a pipeline which is set to link Nigeria and Morocco and may extend up towards Europe.

10 things you need to know in markets this week and Muhammadu Buhari's trip to Morocco play (Twitter/Muhammadu Buhari)

 

4. 2018 budget still receiving executive attention

play

 

5. Expect high prices on alcoholic beverages and tobacco products as Nigeria government raise excise duty on the products.

6. The Southwest States - Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Ekiti state governments have declared Tuesday, June 12, 2018, work-free to enable residents and other stakeholders to mark the Democracy Day and honour late MKO Abiola.

7. The government is also expected to declare Friday as Eid el Fitri to celebrate the end of Ramadan

Tech

8. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed to telecom operators to commence data rollover from June 26, 2018.

Yahoo Messenger shuts down after 2 decades, it will be remembered for its role in Nigeria’s Internet culture play

Yahoo messenger

(Zee News)

 

9. Oath Inc. announced last Friday that it is shutting down Yahoo Messenger from July 17, 2018, and directed all users to download their chat histories within the next six months.

Sports

10. The 2018 FIFA World Cup, a quadrennial international football tournament contested by the men's national teams of the member associations of FIFA kicks off in Russia on Thursday, June 14, 2018.

The Super Eagles team photo before the game against France at the 2014 World Cup. Adidas stopped kitting Nigeria over NFF's alleged unprofessionalism play

The Super Eagles team photo before the game against France at the 2014 World Cup. Adidas stopped kitting Nigeria over NFF's alleged unprofessionalism

(Quinn Rooney)

 

Nigeria's Super Eagles will play Croatia on Saturday, June 16, 2018.

