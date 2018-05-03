10 injured after bonfire explodes at Jewish holiday festival in the UK

news

Ten people have been minorly injured after a bonfire exploded in the British neighborhood of Stamford Hill.

Hackney Police said on Twitter the event occurred as part of a Jewish holiday celebration along Ravensdale Road.

Police do not believe the event was criminal, and no one involved was seriously injured.

Stamford Hill is known for its Jewish and ultra-Orthodox Hasidic community, one of the largest in Europe.

Multiple sources have reported the event may have been caused by mobile phones being thrown into the fire.

Videos from the bonfire provided by the Jewish ambulance service Hatzala shows appears to show a large crowd gathered as a bonfire is lit, followed by a massive explosion.

The event was marking the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer, which is traditionally celebrated with large bonfires and pilgrimages to the Israeli city of Meron.