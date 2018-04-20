Home > Business Insider > Politics >

1 student shot, 1 in custody after student opens fire at Florida high school, authorities say

Politics 1 student shot, 1 in custody after student opens fire at Florida high school, authorities say

  • Published: , Refreshed:

One person is injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting on Friday at Forest High School in Ocala, Florida, the sheriff's office said.

forest high school ocala florida play

forest high school ocala florida

(Google Maps)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • One student is injured and another is in custody after a shooting at a Florida high school, authorities said.
  • The injured person is being treated by medics, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.


One student shot another student in the ankle at a high school in Ocala, Florida, on Friday, authorities said.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on its Facebook page that the injured student is being treated by medics and that residents should avoid the area.

The shooting comes on the 19th anniversary of a deadly shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado, prompting school walkouts and protests against gun violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Top 3

1 Politics President Buhari’s ‘friend’ just launched a campaign against...bullet
2 Politics Nigerian Senate suspends lawmaker for 90 legislative days...bullet
3 Politics 5 quotes that show President Buhari is bad at diplomacybullet

Go to Pulse.ng

chuck schumer
Politics Senator Chuck Schumer is introducing legislation to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level
null
Politics Here are the biggest revelations from Comey's memos
Donald Trump Mike Flynn
Politics Comey memos: Trump exploded at Flynn over delayed return call to Putin
NEWRY, NORTHERN IRELAND - FEBRUARY 02: A bus crossing along the border between Northern and southern Ireland passes a sign campaigning against a so called hard Brexit, on February 2, 2017 in Newry, Northern Ireland. The British government today published an official policy document setting out its Brexit plans, the white paper outlines the govermnets 12 principles including migration control. Northern Ireland will have the only hard border with the rest of the European union with many in Ireland fearing that a manned border between the north and the south could lead to ramifications for the peace process in the province. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Politics Theresa May's Irish Brexit border plans have been 'annihilated' by EU negotiators