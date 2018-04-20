1 student shot, 1 in custody after student opens fire at Florida high school, authorities say

One person is injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting on Friday at Forest High School in Ocala, Florida, the sheriff's office said.
One student shot another student in the ankle at a high school in Ocala, Florida, on Friday, authorities said.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on its Facebook page that the injured student is being treated by medics and that residents should avoid the area.
The shooting comes on the 19th anniversary of a deadly shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado, prompting school walkouts and protests against gun violence.
