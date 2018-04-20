1 student shot, 1 in custody after student opens fire at Florida high school, authorities say

news

One student is injured and another is in custody after a shooting at a Florida high school, authorities said.

The injured person is being treated by medics, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.



One student shot another student in the ankle at a high school in Ocala, Florida, on Friday, authorities said.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on its Facebook page that the injured student is being treated by medics and that residents should avoid the area.

The shooting comes on the 19th anniversary of a deadly shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado, prompting school walkouts and protests against gun violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.