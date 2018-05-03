Home > Business Insider > Politics >

1 person injured, suspect in custody after Nashville mall shooting, police say

One person was injured in a shooting at the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, police said. Authorities tweeted that the shooter was in custody.

nashville mall shooting play

nashville mall shooting

(Google Maps)
One person was shot in a dispute at the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, police said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted that the suspect was in custody and no further threats appeared imminent. They added that officers were conducting a sweep of the mall as a precaution.

The Nashville Fire Department said they were transporting one man to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

