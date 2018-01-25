This is what happened to all Nigerian leaders Obasanjo had written to

news

In the history of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has stood-out in his role as an elder statesman and patriotic citizen. He acquired this status through his extraordinary contributions to national development and political discus.

Over the years, Obasanjo has become a respected voice in Nigerian politics, his words wield so much power and influence that whenever he criticises a government, the people tend to agree with him.

This influence he has used to great effect since 1979. Obasanjo has mastered the art of expressing his views on the state of the nation by openly attacking the government of the day via his controversial letters. In most cases, this tactic has resulted in drastic change in the mode of governance in the country.

Anytime Obasanjo decides to address a political office holder using his open a letter tactic, the recipient usually faces a backlash from the citizens. This is because the import of his message always reflect the mood of the nation and in some cases, echoes the sentiment of certain political elements.

In the past, it has been alleged that Obasanjo had influenced a change of government, either through a coup – Shagari (1983), Buhari (1985), stepping down from power – Babangida (1993) or being voted out of government – Dr Goodluck Jonathan (2015).

Shehu Shagari Administration (1979 -1983)

Shortly after president Shehu Shagari was re-elected for a second term in office in 1983, chief Obasanjo publicly criticised the man he handed over power to in 1979. Shagari’s government was accused of nepotism, corruption and gross mismanagement of the economy. Just like the military was waiting for Obasanjo to release his missile of criticism, Shagari government was sacked in a coup a few weeks later.

The 1983 coup speech by General Sani Abacha confirmed this fact. It was a recall of Obasanjo’s assessment of Shagari’s government.

“…you are all living witnesses to the great economic predicament and uncertainty, which an inept and corrupt leadership has imposed on our beloved nation for the past four years. I am referring to the harsh, intolerable conditions under which we are now living.”

Buhari/Idiagbon regime (1983-1985)

A similar treatment was also given to the Buhari/Idiagbon regime in August 1985. At a lecture in Ibadan, Obasanjo delivered a paper and criticised the government he supported at inception. It is must be noted that he had earlier sent the same letter to General Buhari before delivering it to the public. The regime was overthrown in the same month the said letter was sent to the General Buhari.

Years later, Buhari confirmed Obasanjo did send him an advance copy of the lecture.

“He (Obasanjo) sent an advance copy of the address to me. Indeed, he criticised my administration but I could recall that he visited me several times. In my own case, there was never an attempt to stop him from coming to see me. I expected him really to be coming to discuss with me.

“Before he wrote the address, I sat with him to discuss the issue and I explained to him what he perceived as my administration being rather partisan in a way. I asked him for such incidents and I was given the example of NEPA, where senior officers were retired….

“I tried to explain but the General still went ahead to read the address. Of course, by coincidence, I was removed the same month.”

Ibrahim Babangida regime (1985-1993)

Ex-president Obasanjo also went after General Ibrahim Babangida on two occasions when he was head of state and military president. It was noted that Obasanjo’s public criticism of Babaginda’s Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) was one of the factors that triggered the anti-SAP protest.

Obasanjo said: “… let the SAP has a human face and the milk of human kindness.”

His criticism of the regime continued until Babaginda stepped down on August 27, 1993.

Obasanjo also criticised the government of Abacha before he was accused of plotting a coup by the regime. He was made to concentrate on how to get his release from the prison than other issues.

Umaru Musa Yar’Adua administration (2007-2010)

After completing his two terms as democratic president, Obasanjo handed over power to Umaru Yar’Adua and it didn’t take long before he took his pen to criticise the government he personally brought to power.

Obasanjo wrote late president Yar’Adua early in his administration and told him that there is a need to scale up his performance.

Obasanjo wrote: "As you know, for the next few months, perhaps years, your government will be regarded as being in the penumbra of the Obasanjo regime given the situation that brought you into office.”

“Against this background, you must toil to carve out a unique identity for yourself and administration. To do this, you must choose wisely your vision and the folks in your cabinet to drive the vision.”

This brings about a sting in their relationship, but the ill-health of Yar’Adua greatly affected his government. He died on May 5, 2010.

Dr Goodluck Jonathan administration (2010-2015)

Obasanjo’s letter to ex-president Jonathan was the one that brought to the public his prolific writing skills. On December 2, 2013, Obasanjo went public with a letter he wrote to Dr Jonathan on the performance of his government.

In the letter titled: “Before It Is Too Late,” Obasanjo berated ex-president Jonathan on a number of issues. And the hallmark of this letter was his declaration that Dr Goodluck Jonathan shouldn't consider a re-election in 2015.

“…Up till two months ago, Mr President, you told me that you have not told anybody that you would contest in 2015.”

Goodluck Jonathan did not heed his advice and lost the 2015 presidential election to Muhammadu Buhari.