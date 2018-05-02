Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

We drove popular minivans from Toyota and Honda to see which we liked better — and the winner was clear

  • The Honda Odyssey is the superior minivan.
  • But in fairness, the Toyota Sienna is an aging design due for an update.
  • For many consumers, the choice between these minivans is the only one they'll make — the Chrysler Pacifica isn't in the picture.


It's one of the longest-running competitions in the automotive world. Not Ferrari versus Lamborghini or Ford versus Chevy.

Nope: It's the Honda Odyssey minivan versus its Japanese counterpart, the Toyota Sienna.

For the record, both vehicles, popular with Americans, are made in the USA.

We've reviewed both minivans, and we put them up against the other family hauler in the market, the superb Chrysler Pacifica, the only minivan in the US market that's available as a hybrid.

Now we're going to stand back and watch as the Odyssey and the Sienna duke it out.

