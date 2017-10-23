Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Tragedy :  A Nigerian university has hired snake charmers to deal with an infestation

The university says it is an annual occurrence

A Nigerian university is taking the unusual step of hiring snake charmers after an infestation of the reptiles in the school.

According to reports from Daily Trust, the Umaru Musa Yaradua University at Katsina had been overrun by snakes, leading to the death of student,Zainab Umar from a snake bite.

According to the school’s Dean of Students. Dr.Suleiman Kankara, the infestation  of snakes in the school was an annual event, with the school taking precautions to warn students.

“It has been on for the past  two months and even last month, a new one was pasted. This is a continuous exercise after every raining season. It’s the period of snakes,” he said.

The school has put up posters and circulars to warn its student body and staff against the presence of the snakes

