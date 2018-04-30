Tourism expert is heartbroken over marriage, seeks inner peace

news

Nigerian tourism expert, Chiamaka Obuekwe is heartbroken over her four months old marriage and she seeks inner peace.

Widely referred to as Chiamaka Social Prefect, the tourism expert revealed that all is not well with her marriage and has decided to sever ties with her husband, Aniefiok Ntia, who also happens to be her business partner.

Infidelity allegations

In one of her Instagram posts, which was deleted hours after it was published, Chiamaka alleged that her husband was cheating on her with other ladies.

She particularly pointed out that her husband seemed obsessed with ladies slimmer than her and after much pressure from him to lose weight, she has had enough and is willing to move on.

“I am a queen and I am worth it. I am beautiful and not overweight. And Aniefiok Ntia does not deserve me. He is free to date all the slim and pretty girls now,” Chiamaka wrote.

Managing depression

Chiamaka revealed how she had suffered from depression and even contemplated suicide at some point in her marriage.

“I have been depressed because of him for [sic] sooo long and I have thought of suicide but not anymore. Everyone says be strong,” she said.

Continuing, she said: “I am even ready to lose social prefect tours. At least [I] have small money saved and I will go away for a year. At least, I will not be worried about dressing up because I am fat and unattractive to a man. Nobody cares, I started gyming because of a man. Not anymore.”

Seeking peace

Chiamaka, a brilliant tourism expert who was once featured on CNN’s Inside Africa, seeks inner peace with herself. She wants to be happy, single and be able to breathe.

“I am ready for peace. I want to be happy and single. I want to breathe…Everyone has failed me. All brands can come and collect their money if they aren’t comfortable. I will be broke and poor in peace. I don’t want to add to the suicide statistics like so many women who have gone before me,” she wrote.

Chiamaka wedded her business partner, Aniefiok Ntia in January 2018.