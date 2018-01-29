Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

This teacher rode a bike to China on his way home from Benin

Amazing This teacher rode a bike to China for 360 days on his way home from Benin

  • Published:

Yuan Jiangle rode 16,000 kilometeres to get home

play Yuan Jiangle (CGTN Africa)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A remarkable Chinese teacher spent an incredible 360 days cycling from the West African country of Benin to China.

According to CGTN Africa,Yuan Jiangle  a 27 year old volunteer teacher at the Confucius Institute in Benin made the decision to cycle 16,000 kilometers to enable him visit 16 countries on his return trip.

“I never set a goal, I never set a destination for me. What I want is the story, so I just try my own pace, and I see something strange, and I see something interesting, so I just stop there and talk to local people, and buy the local food, and eat something I’ve never eaten before.   For me that’s the meaning of traveling by bicycle.” Jiangle said.

Jiangle said he  slept by rivers, under bridges and sometimes also relied on the kindness of people he met.

“There was one time when I was cycling… I was going to one of the World Heritage Reserve in Burkina Faso, Tiebele, and when I was approaching there, I felt bad. I was vomiting, I felt cold, and then I realize that it might be malaria. So I called local people in the near village and he came to me and brought me to the hospital with his motorcycle.“

Watch Jiangle's journey in the video below.

 

Top 3

1 Lifestyle Top 5 beaches outside Lagos you should visit in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle Akon ranks African most powerful celebrity, Davido is for...bullet
3 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Lifestyle Meghan Markle is defying another tradition and will make a speech at her wedding to Prince Harry
Members can build their own Villas on or off the track. Currently, there are 268 plots available with 232 more that will become available soon.
Lifestyle Take a look inside one of the most exclusive racing clubs in the world
How Chimamanda Adichie tutored a French Journalist who asked If there are bookstores in Nigeria
Lifestyle How Chimamanda Adichie tutored a French Journalist who asked If there are bookstores in Nigeria
Cargo pilot Christiaan van Heijst navigates his way through multiple thunderstorms.
Lifestyle This Instagram-famous pilot's photos of thunderstorms, blinding sunrises, and the Northern Lights show what it’s like to work from the cockpit at 37,000 feet