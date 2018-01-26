This state has just banned drinking garri

news

On Tuesday, January 23, 2018, the Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Akabuike announced that the state had banned the drinking of garri as a measure to prevent the contraction of Lassa fever.

Akabuike stated this while educating residents of the state on measures to prevent the disease, which is spreading in parts of the country.

“The garri you see spread along the highway while you’re traveling is very risky to consume, especially when you drink it. It is better and surer consuming the ones you prepared yourself. We are by this enlightenment prohibiting the drinking of garri in the state,” he said.

He also went on to say, “Like any other form of the disease, good hygiene practices and taking precautions over all forms of symptoms among family members and friends will go a long way to curb the spread of diseases. Hand washing remains an effective way of preventing diseases. Families, as well as corporate organizations, should re-adopt the use of tip taps and hand sanitisers placed in public places.”

Lassa fever is a viral infection carried by the multimammate rat which is one of the most common mice in equatorial Africa found across much of sub-Saharan Africa. The disease is commonly caused by contact with food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or feces.