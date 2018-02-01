This Nigerian just purchased a Bugatti Veyron for $2.5m

news

A Nigerian man, Obi Okeke, who is often referred to as Doctor Bugatti has purchased a Bugatti Veyron belonging to Hollywood actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s for about $2.5 million (approximately N900 million).

According to the TMZ report, Okeke plans to resell the ride, which goes 0-60 mph in 2.5 secs and only had about 1,000 miles on it.

The Super Sport version of the Veyron is recognized by Guinness World Records as the fastest streets legal production car in the world, with a top speed of 431.072 km/h (267.856 mph).

The dealer is famed for selling a similar ride to boxing star, Floyd Mayweather, in August 2017. Okeke is the owner of Fusion Luxury Motors and met Mayweather in 2009 with the boxer purchasing over 40 luxury cars from him.

The 56-year-old car merchant is a fixture in the American luxury automobile industry, dealing in cars that cost millions and selling to high net worth clients. In his inventory, he currently has cars that their prices range from $49,000 to $3.8 million.