Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

This Nigerian just purchased a Bugatti Veyron for $2.5m

Lifestyle A Nigerian just purchased Schwarzenegger's Bugatti Veyron for $2.5m

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The luxury car dealer, Obi Okeke has recently made another big buy.

A Nigerian just purchased Schwarzenegger's Bugatti Veyron for $2.5m play

A Nigerian just purchased Schwarzenegger's Bugatti Veyron for $2.5m

(TMZ)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Nigerian man, Obi Okeke, who is often referred to as Doctor Bugatti has purchased a Bugatti Veyron belonging to Hollywood actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s for about $2.5 million (approximately N900 million).

According to the TMZ report, Okeke plans to resell the ride, which goes 0-60 mph in 2.5 secs and only had about 1,000 miles on it.

The Super Sport version of the Veyron is recognized by Guinness World Records as the fastest streets legal production car in the world, with a top speed of 431.072 km/h (267.856 mph).

Also Read: 5 Things you should know about the Nigerian that bought Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Bugatti for $2.5 million

5 Things you should know about the Nigerian that bought Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Bugatti for $2.5 million play

Floyd Mayweather is one of his celebrity clients.

(Business insider)

The dealer is famed for selling a similar ride to boxing star, Floyd Mayweather, in August 2017. Okeke is the owner of Fusion Luxury Motors and met Mayweather in 2009 with the boxer purchasing over 40 luxury cars from him.

The 56-year-old car merchant is a fixture in the American luxury automobile industry, dealing in cars that cost millions and selling to high net worth clients. In his inventory, he currently has cars that their prices range from $49,000 to $3.8 million.

Top 3

1 Graça Machel Meet the only woman in modern history to have married two...bullet
2 Lifestyle These are 5 benefits of Shea butter you didn't knowbullet
3 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

5 Things you should know about the Nigerian that bought Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Bugatti for $2.5 million
Obi Okeke ‘Dr Bugatti' 5 Things you should know about the Nigerian that bought Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Bugatti for $2.5 million
Nigerian vaccination campaigns may be threatened by new round of rumours
Lifestyle Nigerian vaccination campaigns may be threatened by new round of rumours
null
Lifestyle A fitness coach shows us how to perfect the squat and explains why you should do it every day
null
Lifestyle Waymo orders more Chrysler minivans for commercial launch (GOOGL)