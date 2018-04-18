Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

This 'electric jet board' surfboard doesn't need waves

This 'electric jet board' surfboard doesn't need waves

The Carver by Onean is an electric jet board that lets riders surf calm waters. It can reach speeds up to 21 miles per hour and it's controlled by a wireless remote. Following is a transcript of the video.

Surfing without waves? The Carver by Onean is an electric jet board. No waves? No problem. Wakeboarders are also in for a treat. The Carver is perfect for lakes that prohibit gas-powered boats. Cut across calm waters with ease. The jet propulsion will thrust you forward. But how?

A wireless remote allows riders to control speed. The Carver can travel up to 21 mph. It weighs 26.5 pounds. Onean claims 20 minutes of ride time at full thrust. The battery takes two hours to fully charge. But you'll have to wait 30 minutes for it to cool down first.

It can be hard to find your balance but you'll be on your way after a few attempts. These thrills aren't cheap. A Carver board will set you back $5,595.

