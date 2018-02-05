news

The Zambian police have threatened to arrest persons found to own sex dolls and vibrators in the country.

According to Zambian police spokesperson, Esther Katongo, items considered as ‘obscene materials’ which include sex dolls, vibrators e.t.c are prohibited by the law and importation of such items is illegal.

“Possession of obscene materials in this country is an offence. Read section 177 of the Penal Code Importation check section 177 (1)(b) and Section 177 (1) criminalises taking part in such business,” Katongo explained.

The southern African country has been noted for her strong stance against same-sex marriage and others LGBT related matters.

The issue of sex doll and vibrators have been a trending across major social media platforms in Africa. Some individuals have hinted that some may have sacrificed their spouse for these robots in future.

At present, a sex doll goes on sale at a price as high as $2,000. For companies such as Abyss Creations, a sex doll goes for sale at higher price – around $10,000, depending on added extra features.

Divided opinions about acceptability of the robot as a sexual partner

There are divergent views on the acceptability of a robot as sexual partners in Africa. This is majorly influenced by the high moral and spiritual norms prevalent in the region. However, many of the millennials are finding the idea to be an interesting concept.

Those in support of sex robots are of the opinion that sex dolls are a potential replacement for prostitutes. Sexually transmitted diseases and sex trafficking are vices that they said would be reduced by acceptance of these robots.

Medical experts and psychologists have hinted that these robots could lead to widespread sexism and objectifying women in the region. This, they said, can boost rape culture among youth.