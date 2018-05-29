The 4 biggest mistakes that I made before my kid turned 5

news

Sharomka/Shutterstock

Parenthood has its ups and downs, especially the first time around.

My husband and I bribed my son with chocolates and messed up his bedtime routine every now and then, but having a happy and healthy five-year-old outweighs our missteps.

Though every parent strives to be the best they can, there are times when we look back and think, “I should’ve done that differently.”

Here are the four biggest mistakes that I made before my kid turned five.

