Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

The 4 biggest mistakes that I made before my kid turned 5

Lifestyle The 4 biggest mistakes that I made before my kid turned 5

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sharomka/Shutterstock

  • Parenthood has its ups and downs, especially the first time around.
  • My husband and I bribed my son with chocolates and messed up his bedtime routine every now and then, but having a happy and healthy five-year-old outweighs our missteps.
  • Though every parent strives to be the best they can, there are times when we look back and think, “I should’ve done that differently.”
  • Here are the four biggest mistakes that I made before my kid turned five.

When my son turned five early this year, my husband and I clinked our glasses and toasted to each other. We may have bribed him with desserts to take one bite of broccoli, messed up his bedtime routine every now and then, and overindulged him with toys on his birthday. But having a happy, healthy, and warm five-year-old outweighs our missteps.

Though every parent strives to be the best they can, there are times when we look back and think, “I should’ve done that differently.” Here are the 4 biggest mistakes that I made before my kid turned five.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top 3

1 Lifestyle 5 really cool facts you didn’t know about the human bodybullet
2 Swaziland These are the 15 beautiful wives that King Mswati III has...bullet
3 Lifestyle Why more women go to church than menbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Ghosting is exactly what it sounds like — someone disappears and doesn’t bother to tell the person they’ve been dating.
Lifestyle 9 terms that define modern dating
Prince Harry and Meghan get a special gift from Lesotho prince
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan get a special gift from Lesotho prince
Here's why mosquitoes are attracted to people who drink beer
Lifestyle Mosquitoes are attracted to people who drink alcohol, and here is why
Best way to pour a beer and remain healthy
Lifestyle You have been pouring your beer the wrong way and this hospitality expert shows you just how to do it