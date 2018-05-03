The 12 cities in Nigeria with the most polluted air

news

The World Health Organisation has revealed that 12 cities in Nigeria have the most polluted air.

The study tagged ambient outdoor air pollution database 2016 revealed the 12 prominent cities with heavily polluted air.

According to the recently released study by the WHO, air pollution consists of many pollutants, among other particulate matter.

These particles are able to penetrate deeply into the respiratory tract and therefore constitute a risk for health by increased mortality from respiratory infections and diseases, lung cancer, and selected cardiovascular diseases.

The level of pollution in the air, according to the study by WHO, is measured in microscopic particle of less than 2.5 microns ( PM2.5) and less than 10 microns of diameter (PM10) [ug/m3].

What is PM?

In a report by the World Bank, PM is described as a microscopic particle -2.5 microns in width and almost 30 times smaller than the diameter of a human hair. When levels are high, PM particles form a haze in the sky, making their way into people’s respiratory tracts and reaching the lungs.

Often dubbed a silent killer, the PM's long-term impacts on lung and heart diseases is extremely regarded dangerous.

Exposure to indoor and outdoor air pollution was estimated by WHO to cause about 7 million deaths globally, raising awareness of the scourge of pollution on a global scale.

The most polluted cities in Nigeria

According to the World Health Organisation, the cities that may have a high rate of people suffering from respiratory infections and diseases are:

1. Aba (Abia State)

Aba is a city in the southeast of Nigeria and the commercial center of Abia State. Upon the creation of Abia state in 1991, Aba was divided into two local governments areas namely; Aba South and AbaNorth. Aba south is the main city centre and the heart beat of Abia State, south-east Nigeria. It is located on the Aba River.

PM 10: 373; PM 2.5: 49

2. Abakaliki (Ebonyi State)

Abakaliki is the capital city of the present-day Ebonyi State in southeastern Nigeria, located 64 kilometres southeast of Enugu. The inhabitants are primarily members of the Igbo nation.

PM 10: 88; PM 2.5: 28

3. Afikpo (Ebonyi State)

Afikpo, also known as "Ehugbo", is a town and the second largest urban area in Ebonyi State, Nigeria. It is the headquarters of the Afikpo North Local Government Area. It is situated in the southern part of Ebonyi State and is bordered to the north by the town of Akpoha, to the south by Unwana,

PM 10: 72; PM 2.5: 25

4. Enugu (Enugu)

Enugu is the capital of Enugu State in Nigeria. It is located in southeastern Nigeria. The city had a population of 722,664 according to the 2006 Nigerian census.

PM 10: 115; PM 2.5: 15

5. Ile-Ife (Osun State)

Ile-Ife is an ancient Yoruba city in south-western Nigeria. The city is located in the present day Osun State.

PM 10: 103; PM 2.5: 26

6. Kaduna (Kaduna State)

Kaduna is the state capital of Kaduna State in north-western Nigeria, on the Kaduna River, is a trade center and a major transportation hub for the surrounding agricultural areas with its rail and road junction.

PM 10: 423; PM 2.5: 90

7. Nnewi (Anambra State)

Nnewi is the second largest city in Anambra State in southeastern Nigeria. Nnewi as a metropolitan city encompasses 2 local government areas, Nnewi North, Nnewi South; Nnewi North is commonly referred to as Nnewi central, and comprises four autonomous quarters: Otolo, Uruagu, Umudim, and Nnewichi.Nnewi North

PM 10: 57; PM 2.5: 24

8. Nsukka (Enugu State)

Nsukka is a town and Local Government Area in southeast Nigeria in Enugu State. Towns that share a common border with Nsukka, are Eha alumona, Edem, Alor-uno, Opi, Orba and Ede-Oballa, Obukpa, Obimo.

PM 10: 117; PM 2.5: 14

9. Onitsha (Anambra State)

Onitsha is a city located on the eastern bank of the Niger River, in Nigeria's Anambra State. A metropolitan city, Onitsha is known for its river port and as an economic hub for commerce, industry, and education. It hosts the Onitsha Main Market, the largest market in Africa in terms of geographical size and volume of goods.

PM 10: 594; PM 2.5: 66

10. Orlu (Imo State)

Orlu is the second largest city, after Owerri, in Southeast Nigeria's Imo State with an estimated population of 420,000. It has a long history and has played a critical role as the headquarters for the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) ran Humanitarian Relief Agencies during the Nigeria/Biafra civil war.

PM 10: 52; PM 2.5: 16

11. Owerri (Imo State)

Owerri is the capital of Imo State in Nigeria, set in the heart of Igboland. It is also the state's largest city, followed by Orlu and Okigwe as second and third respectively.

PM 10: 158; PM 2.5: 44

12. Umahia (Abia State)

Umuahia is the capital city of Abia State in southeastern Nigeria. Umuahia is located along the rail road that lies between Port Harcourt to its south and Enugu city to its north.

PM 10: 274; PM 2.5: 40