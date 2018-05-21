news

These five hotels are no doubt some of the luxurious hotels in Lagos, Nigeria and these are the costs of their cheapest rooms.

These top of the range hotel provide breakfast for their cheapest rooms through this provision are accompanied by a price tag.

Some hotels have become notable for luxury so much that a stay leaves you feeling like royalty. And these five hotels are no doubt some of the luxurious hotels in Lagos, Nigeria.

We scoured the internet to find the cost of the hotel rooms around Lagos that give new meaning to the word "luxury."

These costs are as at May 21, 2018 and can be changed by the hotels' management at anytime.

These are the prices of the cheapest rooms in this five luxurious hotels:

Eko Hotel and Suites

The Eko Hotel and Suites is one of the oldest luxury hotels in Lagos. The hospitality outfit remains one of the most famous amongst celebrities and top government functionaries.

The hotel has three different wings namely Eko Garden, Eko Signature and Eko Atlantic.

Eko Garden Standard

Eko Garden’s Standard room occupy the left wing of the hotel. A 29.68 m2 sized room has a large window with a bathroom of 6.82 m2 size. Occupying this room gives you access to the complimentary internet, access to swimming pool, gym and steam rooms, volleyball, lawn tennis and basketball courts.

Cost: N48,000 per night

Eko Atlantic Superior Room

The Eko Atlantic Superior rooms are newly refurbished with marble floors and a great view of the Atlantic with smoking or non-smoking rooms available. A room of size 19.47 m2 has a bathroom of size 4.73 m2 and a balcony with the 4.62 m2. Also, the room is a 42” LCD flat screen TVs while the lounge is separated from the room and bedroom.

Cost: N71,000 per night

Eko Signature Club Suite

The club suite is actually the smallest of the suites at Eko Signature but by no means the least.

The 40.44m sized room with a bathroom of 10.11m has views of both the Atlantic and the city of Lagos. Also in the suite are a minibar, a lounge for visitors, king-sized bed, espresso machine, Internet protocol TVs, bathtub and separate walk-in shower with complimentary internet and breakfast.

Cost: N110,250 Oriental Hotel

Classic Room

The classic room in Oriental hotel is the cheapest room in the luxurious hotel. The room provides tea making facilities and two complimentary bottles of drinking water. The room also provides a free minibar with sodas and beer.

Also provided by the management in the room are sewing kit and a shoe horn while the bathroom provides a dental kit, shaving kit, vanity kit, comb, shower cap, dental floss, shampoo, shower gel, lotion and a bathrobe with slippers.

Cost: N65,000 Intercontinental Hotel

Superior Room

The superior room of the Intercontinental Hotel is a 42 m2 sized room with one king size bed. The superior room comes in various grades but the cheapest provides these amenities. Bathroom with hot tub, walk-in shower, hairdryer, bathrobe, Mini-bar, bottled water, safe deposit box, slippers, work desk, ironing facilities, a connecting room and flat screen TV with a DVD player.

Cost: N105,624 Four Points By Sheraton

Traditional Room

The Traditional room is the cheapest room at the Four Points by Sheraton situated in Lagos. The 30 m2 room provides entertainment that includes satellite channels, in-room movies, a signature four comfort bed, a bathroom with signature bath amenities, work desk, coffee and tea maker, a minibar, ironing facilities.

The traditional room provides internet access but charges N4,100 per day for wireless high-speed internet access in guest rooms.

Cost: N107,429 Radisson Blu

Standard Guest Room

Radisson Blu is one of the most expensive and luxurious hotels in Lagos. However, it cheapest room provides an urban and ocean styles for a relaxing stay in a modern setting. Aside from the city view which the 32 m2 room affords, guests enjoy the complimentary unlimited high-speed internet, bathtub and walk-in shower.

Cost: N113,558