See how Wizkid is making extra income in the fashion industry

Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Wizkid is already making out extra income from the fashion industry as a celebrity model.

Following the path of his erstwhile boss, Banky W, who now ekes out his income by taking up jobs in modeling and movie industry, Wizkid is giving his modeling abilities good attention.

In 2018, Wizkid registered his presence on the international scene as not only a talented entertainer from Nigeria but also one with interests in the entire package - which include merchandising, modeling and endorsements.

The Nike deal

American sportswear company, Nike entered a five year deal with the Nigerian Football Federation to the tune of $3.75 million (N743 million) to kit the country’s football teams.

To lead the campaign of the new kits for the Nigerian football team for World Cup, Wizkid was contracted to model for the company.

Wizkid joined Arsenal player, Alex Iwobi to model for the Super Eagles jerseys - a move that has proved brilliant with the success record in sales in the first day of release.

Wizkid was touted to have received over $10,000 for the deal.

The Dolce & Gabbana deal

In June 2018, Wizkid’s style and fame caught the attention of globally acclaimed brand, Dolce & Gabbana.

The singer and record label owner was contacted for the Dolce & Gabbana Summer 2019 Fashion show in Milan.

Tagged one of D&G’s millennial diaspora, Wizkid joins Boris Becker’s son, Elias Becker, Nash Grier and Cameron Dallas for the exotic fashion show.

Spotting an ostentatious clothing and a mask, Wizkid ended the men’s category walking down the runway in company of globally-acclaimed model, Naomi Campbell spotting a pin-striped suit and fedora.

Wizkid’s participation at the show in Milan would see D&G coughing out at least $20,000 for the Starboy.

The Nigerian singer, who has made music with international stars that include Drake, Ty$, Wale, Chris Brown, and Akon, is towing the path of successful hip-hop acts around the globe.