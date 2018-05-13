See Femi Otedola’s words for his mum on Mother’s Day

news

Chairman of Forte Oil PLC and Geregu Power PLC, Femi Otedola joined millions of people globally to celebrate the 2018 Mother’s Day.

The oil magnate took to his newly registered Twitter account to celebrate his mum and former First Lady of Lagos State, Lady Doja Otedola.

He wrote: “There are quite a number of Mother's Days but it does not matter because they take no days off so, we shall celebrate them every time. Happy Mother's Day to my Lady Doja and all mothers. Iya ni wura.”

The tweet, which is Otedola’s eight tweet since he joined the social medium on May 11, 2018, was accompanied by a picture of himself and his mum, Lady Doja Otedola.

The picture was first posted by the Nigerian billionaire on April 3, 2018, when the former First Lady turned 86.

Mother’s Day celebrations

The modern holiday of Mother's Day was first celebrated in 1908 when Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at St Andrew's Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia.

In 1914, Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating Mother's Day, held on the second Sunday in May, as a national holiday to honor mothers.