Rick Ross :  American hip-hop star was super excited after receiving a made-in-Nigeria footwear

This is an endorsement of made in Nigeria goods. We are not that bad anyway.

Popular American rapperand entrepreneur, Rick Ross has received a made in Nigeria footwear branded Zubair Footwear.

The American star liked and commented on the designer’s Instagram page stating he would like to have the loafers.

The rapper wrote: "love this boss loafers" and "I want these".

The footwear was made by Zubair Footwear. play

The Nigerian shoemaker sent a pair of customized shoe with a monogram of Ross’s nickname ‘Rozay’ inscribed on it.

The delighted ‘Rozay’ promised to wear the shoe to the next Grammy award or Met Gala as well as other major entertainment events.

The Nigerian made footwear is sure to make more sales with this endorsement. play

He gave a shout out to support the brand: "Let's support Zubair footwear".

Made in Nigeria footwears are receiving international acceptances due to their tasteful style.

