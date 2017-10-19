Racism Row :  Nivea's latest advert has Africans up in arms

Nivea is at the centre of a racism scandal, following an advert which shows a black woman using 'skin lightening cream'.

The promotional billboards for the beauty brand's 'natural fairness' moisturiser can be seen across Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal.

Billboards feature former Miss Nigeria Omowunmi Akinnifesi using the moisturiser to lighten her skin with the words 'For visibly fairer skin' written across her body.

The German company has also got a TV advert for the product showing a black model’s skin becoming lighter after she applies the cream.

Social media had its thoughts about the products, of course:

The backlash comes just weeks after beauty brand Dove apologised for an online advert that was accused of being "racist".

The company said it had "missed the mark" with an image posted on Facebook, which showed a black woman removing her top to reveal a white woman underneath.