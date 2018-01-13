news

Clothing brand H&M is dealing with the first major PR nightmare of 2018, with people outraged over a "racist" hoodie ad.

H&M became embroiled in a racism controversy after an advertisement showing a black child model wearing a hoodie that said "coolest monkey in the jungle" was posted to the clothing chain's website.

While the mother of the boy has told people to 'get over it', it hasn't stopped people across the world calling H&M all the names under the sun.

Groups of protestors believed to be member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have stormed various H&M stores across the country.

They pushed over mannequins and tore down racks of clothing.

Here is what the H&M shop in Menlyn mall looks like.

Protestors have given the shop 24 hours to close its doors permanently, they say failure to do so, will mean protests will continue outside of the store indefinitely, that is according to Team News24.