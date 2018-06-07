news

Forbes Africa has released a list of the 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 individuals that are making waves in the areas of business, technology and creativity.

Other celebrities across Africa that made the list are Yemi Alade, Beverly Naya, Sonia Irabor and so on. Also, named are fashion entrepreneurs Adebayo Oke-Lawal of Orange Culture and Tania Omotayo of Ziva Lagos; beauty entrepreneurs Anita Adetola Adetoye of Anita Brows, Joyce Jacob and among others.

Forbes Africa said: "This year is our fourth edition of the list and for the first time, inspired by the growing number of young men and women entrepreneurs, we have expanded it to bring you 30 game-changers, all under the age of 30, in each of the three sectors. The 90 in total are challenging conventions and rewriting the rules for the next generation of entrepreneurs, creative and tech gurus."

The publication describes this year's list as its most comprehensive yet.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa takes a look at Nigeria's under 30 young entrepreneurs and next-generation billionaires running their own businesses.

In Business

Ladipo Lawani, 29

Founder: L&L Foods

L&L foods source agricultural produce from local farmers and transform it into quality snacks and package it for the Nigerian market.

Emmanuel Ademola Ayilara, 29

Founder: LandWey Investment Limited

LandWey is a real estate development and management company with development projects across the Real Estate spectrum. The company operates within the commercial, retail and residential property segments and provide real estate advisory services.

Abubakar Sadiq Mohammed Falalu, 28

Founder: FaLGates

Falalu founded FaLGates, a rice mill producing a variety of rice products and raked in over $450,000 in 2017.

Anita Adetola Adetoye, 26

Founder: Anita Brows Beauty

Adetoye, popularly known as ‘Anita Brows’, is an Irish-Nigerian professional makeup artist, beauty educator, and entrepreneur. She is also the founder of Anita Brows Beauty based in Lagos. With over seven years of experience, she has single-handedly built an award-winning brand, creating jobs for young Nigerians.

Akinwande Durojaye, 28

Founder: JustBrandIt

Durojaiye started the idea of printing and branding while at Covenant University before starting JustBrandIt in 214. JustBrandIt is a printing, branding and advertising agency competing with larger companies in Nigeria.

Bidemi Zakariyau, 28

Founder: LSF|PR

LSF|PR is a fashion PR agency

Kene Rapu, 28

Founder: Kene Rapu

Through her first product line, ‘Slippers by Kene’, launched in 2011, Rapu became an entrepreneur who promotes the growth of Nigerian industry by using locally-sourced materials to make slippers and sandals. She says running a business is hard work, even more so in Nigeria.

Gozie Coker, 29

Founder: Coker Creative

Coker is the ultimate planner who own a boutique event company and has executed events for private and corporate clients in Nigeria and internationally since he launched four year ago.

Under 30 Technology

Olaoluwa Samuel-Biyi, 27

Co-founder: SureGifts,

Director: SureRemit

Samuel-Biyi has been at the forefront of some of the most innovative technology ventures in Africa, either as a critical employee, investor, or entrepreneur.

Mahmood Oyewo, 26

Co-founder: RubiQube

Oyewo is a developer of RubiQube, a cross-platform (iPhone, Android, Nokia, Windows Mobile) mobile application platform for the burgeoning Nigerian mobile market.

Chris Kwekowe, 25 & Emerald Kwekowe, 21

Founders: Slatecube

Slatecube helps job seekers develop job-relevant skills, gain work experience, and land well-paying jobs through upskilling courses and virtual internships.

Sunkanmi Ola, 26

Founder: Syracuse Digital

Established in 2012, Syracuse Digital is a digital advertising and product development agency. They help businesses grow through digital engagement marketing. Syracuse counts Adidas, Tecno Mobile, Mitsubishi Motors and Infinix among its clients. The company has reached Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia, South Africa, Cameroon and the UK.

Kola Olajide, 26

Co-founder: Bridge Labs

Olajide co-founded Bridge Labs and has designed solutions in education, marketing, insurance and banking.

Timothy Adeyele, 29

Founder: Optiweb Communications

Optiweb, a digital and mobile solutions company that specializes in mobile educational solutions, digital content, social media solutions, specialized CRBT, contest & gaming, mobile insurance solutions, among other services.

Adeyele got a breakthrough in business with a Globacom partnership to found Glo Mobile School, an interactive educational SMS platform that inspires students to learn outside traditional classes.

Maya Horgan Famodu, 27

Founder: Ingressive

Famodu founded Ingressive, a tech integration company that provides market entry services and tech research for corporates and investors.

Ink Eze, 28

Founder: Aso Ebi Bella

Eze is the founder of Aso Ebi Bella, an online community connecting traditional fashion enthusiasts with SMEs in the fashion, beauty and wedding industry primarily in Nigeria with growing interests across Africa and beyond.

Obinna Okwodu, 27

He developed a love for real estate, went off to study at MIT where he was one of the co-founders of Exposure Robotics Academy, a six-week summer robotics training camp that teaches secondary school kids how to program robots.

Under 30 in music, art, media, film and fashion

Yemi Alade, 29

Singer, Songwriter

Alade is a singer and storyteller. She travels the world performing and telling African stories through song.

Falz, 27

Folarin Falana Rapper, Actor

Davido, 25

Singer, Songwriter

David Adeleke, popularly known as Davidor his acclaimed 2012 debut studio album, Omo Baba Olowo, earned him the household name.

Joyce Jacob, 28

Founder: Joyce Jacob Beauty

A renowned celebrity makeup artist with an eye for striking detail, she launched Joyce Jacob Beauty in 2009.

Adebayo Oke-Lawal, 28

Fashion designer, Founder of Orange Culture

Oke-Lawal has been designing clothes since the age of 10. He founded Orange Culture in 2011 after working with several Nigerian designers to turn his unique vision of fashion into reality.

Wizkid, 27

Singer, Songwriter

Wizkid is arguably currently running the world of Africa music. The Nigerian singer and songwriter is spreading the Afrobeat sound to the world.

Beverly Naya, 29

Actress, Entrepreneur

Naya is an award-winning actress and budding entrepreneur. She studied script-writing and film-making at the University of Roehampton in the UK before relocating to Nigeria to join the Nigerian film industry.

Sonia Irabor, 28

Writer, Filmmaker, Actress

After spending time as a writer and PR guru. She has appeared in a number of classical plays such as her critically-acclaimed work as Helen of Troy in Trojan Women, and the Tanya Ronder play, Table, where she played three characters in the two-hour production.

Tania Omotayo, 26

Model, Entrepreneur

Omotayo is creative director of a fast-growing fashion brand, Ziva Lagos. With a dedicated in-house design team, her collections are on trend.