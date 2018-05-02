Nigeria Policeman who has never taken bribe receives award

news

A diligent Nigeria police officer, Julius Adewale Adedeji, has received a Human Rights Personality Award for his efforts in promoting fundamental human rights and civil liberty in the society.

Julius Adedeji, the Superintendent of Police, State Intelligence Bureau, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state, received the award at the launch of “Know Your Rights Nigeria” mobile apps, unveiled by United States Consulate General Lagos in collaboration with the Constitutional Rights Awareness and Liberty Initiative in Lagos, on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

In his acceptance speech covered by Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa, Adedeji said he will continue to put in his best in duty post.

“This is a great initiative, today's message (human rights and rule of law) will continue to shape m way as an officer.”

“I appreciate the organiser and dedicate the award to God, the Inspector General of Police and country.”

Other officers awarded include Ken Nwosu, Superintendent of Police, Sokoto state, and Abayomi Sogunle, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Head of Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit, (PCRRU).

F. John Bray, United States Consul General, acknowledged Adeola Austin Oyinlade, the convener and founder of Constitutional Rights Awareness and Liberty Initiative for the work he has done to strengthen respect and support for the protection of human rights in Nigeria.

"The Consulate’s support of Oyinlade’s app is an example of what the U.S. government is doing to support the protection of human rights."

“We seek to advance these goals by developing relationships with the government, faith communities, and like you – civil society organizations,” Bray said.

Adeola Oyinlade, founder of Constitutional Rights Awareness and Liberty Initiative said the officers were carefully selected around the nations. He said the award is to acknowledge their roles to the nation and the Force in the promotion of Human Rights and dedication to service.

“Know Your Rights Nigeria” mobile app is developed in Pidgin, Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba languages and available for free download on Android, Apple and Windows operating devices.